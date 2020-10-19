Why Police Reforms Cannot Happen Under IGP – Macaroni

Popular comedian, Mr Macaroni has given reasons why the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, cannot supervise police reforms.

The comedian who has been backing the protests since it began said that the IGP has been turning deaf ears to the cry against police brutality.

This he claims is the reason why reform cannot happen under his supervision.

He said: “Forget about the Special Anti-Robbery Squad thing, SARS is a menace. It is a threat that is going on in the country and that is why we are calling for a complete reform of the police force.

“There is so much impunity and it reeks from the very top. We are saying we are tired of these things and the things that we are tired of is still the same thing that you are doing and you want us to believe that you are listening to us?

“The government said reform is in progress. Who is supervising this reform?

“This menace – started then but people are crying now – under the nose of the Inspector-General of Police. Now, the Inspector General of Police is still in office, he is still the one to supervise the reform. Are we talking here?”