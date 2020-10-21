Why Pogba Didn’t Start Against PSG – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why he didn’t start Paul Pogba in the game against Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

The UEFA Champions League game saw Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred mount the midfield for United.

Fernandes got the opener from the spot which was equalized through an Anthony Martial own goal.

United on the night thanks to a winner from Marcus Rashford which ended the game 2-1.

When asked his reason behind the Fred and McTominay starting, Solskjaer explained: “They’re in good form now, they’re good players and they played really well against Newcastle.

“They laid the foundations for the win in that game, and I think they laid the foundation today as well.

“Scotty played the first half as well with only one eye, that was the most impressive thing, because he lost his contact lens. So that was impressive.”