Why Pogba Didn’t Start Against PSG – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why he didn’t start Paul Pogba in the game against Paris St Germain on Tuesday.
The UEFA Champions League game saw Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred mount the midfield for United.
Fernandes got the opener from the spot which was equalized through an Anthony Martial own goal.
United on the night thanks to a winner from Marcus Rashford which ended the game 2-1.
When asked his reason behind the Fred and McTominay starting, Solskjaer explained: “They’re in good form now, they’re good players and they played really well against Newcastle.
“They laid the foundations for the win in that game, and I think they laid the foundation today as well.
“Scotty played the first half as well with only one eye, that was the most impressive thing, because he lost his contact lens. So that was impressive.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.