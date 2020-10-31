Why Our Camp In Abuja Was Looted By Hoodlums – NYSC DG

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has revealed why its orientation camp in Abuja was looted by hoodlums.
Concise News reported that the warehouse in the camp at Kubwa was raided by hoodlums i search of COVID-19 palliatives.
Not finding any palliatives, the hoodlums proceeded to loot the items and materials meant for corps members at the camp.
The camp was on Friday visited by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, who promised that the perpetrators will be apprehended.
The NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, who spoke during the visit said, “People think that NYSC camps have palliatives, but I want to tell Nigerians that we don’t have palliatives in our camps.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.