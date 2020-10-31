Why Our Camp In Abuja Was Looted By Hoodlums – NYSC DG

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has revealed why its orientation camp in Abuja was looted by hoodlums.

Concise News reported that the warehouse in the camp at Kubwa was raided by hoodlums i search of COVID-19 palliatives.

Not finding any palliatives, the hoodlums proceeded to loot the items and materials meant for corps members at the camp.

The camp was on Friday visited by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, who promised that the perpetrators will be apprehended.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, who spoke during the visit said, “People think that NYSC camps have palliatives, but I want to tell Nigerians that we don’t have palliatives in our camps.”