Why Nigerian Pastors Hated TB Joshua – Adewale Giwa

Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said Nigerian pastors hated Prophet TB Joshua because he refused to join their league.

The burial ceremony of TB Joshua who died on June 5 raised suspicion as many top clergymen in the country failed to attend.

Reacting via a statement, Giwa stated that had it been TB Joshua had done what those clergymen wanted, they would have honoured him by attending his burial ceremony yesterday.

He said, “When he was alive, Prophet TB Joshua was surrounded by friends than enemies. Even in death, the prophet still had more friends than enemies. Those celebrating him after death are more than those who are criticizing him. He had come, seen, and conquered.

“He had money to buy more than 10 private jets, but he never bought one. Prophet Joshua could afford to build private universities across Nigeria and the world, but he didn’t have one.

“They hated him because he refused to join their caucuses or leagues. Maybe if he had succumbed and did what they wanted him to do, they would have honored him as one of them.

“A man who never had a spiritual father(s), but suddenly rose to fame. He never thought of opening another branch of his church in America, London or anywhere in the world aside the one at Ikotun Egbe in Lagos, Nigeria. TB Joshua had a humble and submissive heart.

”God doesn’t look at the outward appearance but looks at the heart. No matter how powerful and strong you are, death is inevitable. If God is for you, who can be against you?

”The media only cares about the so-called top men of God who didn’t send their greetings or attended the burial ceremony. Even the Jews, up till now still don’t believe in Jesus Christ.

”Also, in Nazareth where Jesus grew up, they refused to believe in his teaching because they considered him one of them, therefore without the authority to preach to them. Are you God who sees the innermost thoughts, feelings, or secrets of others?

”First, take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye. Whatever you have here on earth won’t go with you after death. We came with nothing and go with nothing.”