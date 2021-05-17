Why Nigeria Should Not Be Divided – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerians not to entertain the thoughts of dividing the country.

According to him, the division will lead to calamity, adding that Nigeria’s unity should never be allowed to go back to its original dimension.

He said, “We are far too interconnected to be disconnected. Where would my children, who have a parent from each leg of Nigeria go? Where would your children, who have sunk roots far from their ancestral heritage go?”

He continued, “Oliver Wendell Holmes once said that “Man’s mind, stretched to a new idea, never goes back to its original dimension.”

“Let me paraphrase him and say, Nigerian unity, stretched to a new frontier, should never go back to its original dimension.

“We must grow in unity. We must glow in community. We must blow away disunity. We have no choice, considering the alternative, which is a calamity that we would not wish to return to. So help us God.

“May God bless Nigeria as one peaceful, progressive, and indivisible nation.”