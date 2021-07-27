Why Nigeria May Continue To Recycle Failed Leaders — Afe Babalola

Founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, has said Nigeria will continue to recycle failed leaders if no new constitution is in place before the 2023 general elections.

Babalola said this on Monday as a special guest of honour at the 5th Ife Institute of Advanced Studies, Summer Institute Programme, taking place at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in Osun State.

This is as he labeled the 1999 Constitution as the country’s biggest problem, adding that it had distanced leaders from other Nigerians.

Babalola said: “Those who wish this country to remain an indivisible entity, and I am one, must unite to ensure that we replace the present 1999 Constitution with a truly Federal Constitution and a Parliamentary system of government, which is more involving and less expensive.

“It is my considered view that a new constitution must be in place before the next election, otherwise we will be recycling the same failed leaders that have brought Nigeria to where it is today.

“The proposed constitution will spell out the number of political parties and percentage of women representation, among others. It will also enable knowledgeable, selfless, patriotic and non-tribalistic Nigerians to emerge as leaders and make governance less expensive. In addition, it will discourage politics from being the most lucrative business in Nigeria.

“The constitution must prevent transactional businessmen from contesting elections. The constitution must make provision for Independent Candidates to contest and win elections.”