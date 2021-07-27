Headline

Why Nigeria May Continue To Recycle Failed Leaders — Afe Babalola

Damola Areo2 hours ago
1
jamb results, utme jamb result, utme jamb results 2019, jamb, jamb war. jamb war against admission fraudsters, utme 2019
Foremost Educationist, Chief Afe Babalola/Voice of Nigeria

Founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, has said Nigeria will continue to recycle failed leaders if no new constitution is in place before the 2023 general elections.

Babalola said this on Monday as a special guest of honour at the 5th Ife Institute of Advanced Studies, Summer Institute Programme, taking place at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in Osun State.

This is as he labeled the 1999 Constitution as the country’s biggest problem, adding that it had distanced leaders from other Nigerians.

Babalola said: “Those who wish this country to remain an indivisible entity, and I am one, must unite to ensure that we replace the present 1999 Constitution with a truly Federal Constitution and a Parliamentary system of government, which is more involving and less expensive.

“It is my considered view that a new constitution must be in place before the next election, otherwise we will be recycling the same failed leaders that have brought Nigeria to where it is today.

“The proposed constitution will spell out the number of political parties and percentage of women representation, among others. It will also enable knowledgeable, selfless, patriotic and non-tribalistic Nigerians to emerge as leaders and make governance less expensive. In addition, it will discourage politics from being the most lucrative business in Nigeria.

“The constitution must prevent transactional businessmen from contesting elections. The constitution must make provision for Independent Candidates to contest and win elections.”

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
1

Related Articles

nnamdi kanu

Nnamdi Kanu Drags Nigeria, Kenya Before International Court

3 hours ago
Sunday Igboho

Benin Republic Court Orders Igboho Back To Cell

5 hours ago
Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari Arrives London, To Hold Talks With Boris Johnson

5 hours ago

Why Judiciary Should Embrace Technology – Osinbajo

5 hours ago
Back to top button