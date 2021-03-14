Why Nigeria Has Not Changed For Better — Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder of the Living Faith Bible Church, has said Nigeria has not changed for the better because only changed people can change their environment and their world.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to move nearer to God for more of His values to manifest in their lives.

He stated this on Friday during the 19th matriculation ceremony of the university.

“We talk about peace in Nigeria, but we are all witnesses to how far we are from it. When you are transformed, then you can reform your society. Only changed people can change their world and things around them.

“That is why here at Covenant University, our aim is to raise a new generation of leaders who will help redeem the battered image of the black race. We have a number of core values that we imbibe in our students and one of them is integrity. This is essential because whatever you are able to accomplish, it is only integrity that will help you preserve it, ” he noted.