Featured

Why Nigeria Has Not Changed For Better — Bishop Oyedepo

Damola Areo33 mins ago
0
Bishop David Oyedepo Issues Prophetic Instruction, Declarations
Bishop Oyedepo/File Photo

Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder of the Living Faith Bible Church, has said Nigeria has not changed for the better because only changed people can change their environment and their world.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to move nearer to God for more of His values to manifest in their lives.

He stated this on Friday during the 19th matriculation ceremony of the university.

“We talk about peace in Nigeria, but we are all witnesses to how far we are from it. When you are transformed, then you can reform your society. Only changed people can change their world and things around them.

“That is why here at Covenant University, our aim is to raise a new generation of leaders who will help redeem the battered image of the black race. We have a number of core values that we imbibe in our students and one of them is integrity. This is essential because whatever you are able to accomplish, it is only integrity that will help you preserve it, ” he noted.

Tags
Damola Areo33 mins ago
0

Related Articles

2023: PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke Sends Message To Politicians

4 days ago
abel damina

Pastor Slams Young Men Who Lavish Money On Wedding

4 days ago
Christian Association of Nigeria CAN

CAN Accuses Kwara Govt Of Bias On Hijab Crisis In Schools

4 days ago
Omokri Reveals Observations About Abba Kyari's Role In Buhari Govt

I Don’t Know If Polygamy Is A Sin – Reno Omokri

6 days ago
Back to top button