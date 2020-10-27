Why Manchester City Didn’t Buy Striker – Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has revealed why he didn’t sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

City is currently facing issues in the striking position with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus put injured.

The club missed out on landing Barcelona captain Lionel Messi in the just concluded summer transfer window.

Guardiola who admitted that the club could have supplied the fund said that he needed a striker in the calibre of Aguero and Gabriel.

He said this ahead of City’s clash with Marseille in the UEFA Champions League.

“If you decide to buy a striker, it has to be a striker in the league of Gabriel and Sergio but we cannot afford it. That is the reality.

“I’m not saying the club didn’t want to do it – they wanted to make as strong a team as possible. But we thought: “OK, Sergio is back.” We didn’t expect Gabriel to be injured, sometimes it happens,” he said.