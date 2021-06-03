Why Killing Is Going On In Nigeria – Kukah

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has said the killings in Nigeria is going on because those governing the country have no blood in them.

Kuka was speaking at the Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Bello, which was held at Our Lady of Apostle Catholic Church Independence Way in Kaduna.

He berated the President Buhari administration for not declaring bandits as terrorists.

“Those who govern us are allowing this killing of citizens in their innocence because they have no blood in their hearts,” he said.

“There is nowhere citizens can be slaughtered in the whole world without the government showing empathy and concern.

“The continuous barbaric slaughter and murder of our people in their innocency suggest that our beautiful Presidential Villa, National Assembly, government houses, are not evidence of civilization.

“How did Nigeria come to this tragic situation? We know who they are, who they believe in and where their inspiration comes from. The government has never declared the kidnappers to be a terrorist group.

“There is no ambiguity about those who are killing our people and why they are doing so and where their inspiration comes from. We hear and live with stories of complicity at the highest level. We as Christians can only rely on the faithful Word of God.”