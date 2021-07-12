Why Italy Beat England To Win Euro 2020 Final – Mancini

Roberto Mancini has revealed why Italy were able to beat England to win the Euro 2020 title.

Luke Shaw opened the scoring for England in the 2nd minute to end the first half 1-0.

However, his effort was equalized in the second half by Leonardo Bonucci to send the game into extra time and penalties.’Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had their kicks saved by Gianluigi Donaruma.

This is Italy’s first European Championship title since 1968 and the endpoint of Mancini’s rebuilding of the squad, following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“It was seeing everything we have managed to create, all of the work we have put in over the last three years and specifically in the last 50 days, which have been very hard.

“We have got on very well, there have never been issues and the players deserve credit for that. Not just on the pitch, they did a brilliant job there, but I think it is the fact we have been able to forge this team spirit.

“They have created something that can never be separated going forward,” Mancini said.