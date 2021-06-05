Why India May Ban Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

If these social media platforms fail to accept govt guidelines, they risk losing status as social media platforms and protections as intermediaries. Government can also take action against them as per the law of the land for not following the rules

Social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram may face ban in India if they fail to comply with the new intermediary guidelines for social media platforms. The three-month deadline given by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITy) to accept these guidelines ends today i.e. May 25 but none of the giants have so far accepted the new regulations. The rules will be effective from tomorrow despite these companies seeking a total six-month delay in their implementation.

Homegrown social media platform Koo, which is the Indian version of Twitter, is the only platform that has so far accepted the Centre’s intermediary guidelines.

Businesday