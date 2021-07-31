Why Igboho Should Not Be Released From Detention – Lawyer

A member of the legal team of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, Olusegun Falola has given reasons why he shouldn’t be released from detention in Benin Republic.

Concise News reported that Igboho was arrested in Benin Republic while trying to board a plane to Germany.

He had been declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS, after their operatives raided his house.

According to Fola, th tention between Nigeria and the government of Benin Republic may harm Igboho’s life if he’s released from detention.

Fola, however, said Igboho shouldn’t be in continued detention because he hasn’t committed any crime in Benin Republic.

“Though the laws of Benin Republic do not allow a person to be detained in police custody beyond one week, authorities in the Benin Republic believe that setting Igboho free at the time the matter was still generating a lot of heat in local and international circles might also expose him to danger.

“His continued incarceration here is to allow things to calm down and for peace to reign between Nigeria and Benin Republic. We have no criminal allegation against him in the Benin Republic.

“Anyone that insists that we should set Igboho free now only wants him killed. He can be killed, which may cause more problems,” Falola told Nation.