Why I Won’t Meet With Striking Doctors – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Emoloyment has said he has valuable things to do with his time other than meet with striking doctors.

Concise News reported that the National Association of Resdient Doctors, NARD, embarked on a strike action on Monday.

The striking doctors are trying to ensure the federal government implement the Memorandum of Understanding they both entered into early this year.

Reacting to the sttike by the doctors, Ngige who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today said he won’t hesitate to imokement the “no work, no oay” rule.

“Next week I’ll escalate this issue because reconciliation has failed”, the Minister said.

“I won’t meet them anymore because I have other things to do. I did two conciliation yesterday. Am I going to be wasting my time with them?

“I have other tools within the labour laws and I will do it. I invoked Section 43 of the labour laws this afternoon. I have communicated it to NARD.

‘’They will not receive money for the period they are on strike and it will never count as a period of pensionable position in their career.

“Even the International Labour Organisation supports it because they render essential services.

‘’They are not supposed to go on strike without notifying me 15 days before the day of strike.

“As we speak, I have not received any notification that is why I am invoking Section 43 of the Labour Act on withdrawal of services, right to strike and the right to protect the employer and their patients.

“Things will happen next week. Let them wait because they are taking government for a ride and it is wrong. They are playing with lives. “My children are medical doctors and I have warned them not to be part of this nonsense strike.”