Why I Will Contest 2023 Presidential Election – Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has revealed why he will contest in the 2023 presidential election.

Moghalu had contested in 2019 but lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Moghalu announced that he will contest against in 2023

“For the sake of the youth of our country — including my four children — whose future is being drowned in reckless foreign borrowing, and for the sake of all Nigerians suffering and seeking a clear alternative to the status quo,” he said.

“I intend — with all humility — to present myself — again — as a candidate for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

He said if elected as president, his administration will be anchored on a four-point agenda tagged — SWAG.

“If elected, I will run a government with a dream team of highly competent Nigerians from all parts of our country. Along with strengthened, independent institutions, we will deliver results on a 4-point agenda in four years (4 by 4):

“Security for all Nigerians and Nigeria’s territory; War against poverty: skills, jobs for our youth, and an innovation economy; Accelerated education and healthcare reform; Good governance: inclusive, transparent, effective, and accountable.

“This is my SWAG Agenda for a 21st century Nigeria. I seek the support of all compatriots — of everyone who is tired of our present national situation. We also need the energy and support of our youth, the middle class, entrepreneurs, and our compatriots in the diaspora.”