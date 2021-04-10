Why I Trusted Mason Mount With Captain Band – Lampard

Sacked Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has opened up on why he gave the captain band to Mason Mount at the club.

Lampard aid the midfielder showed some qualities that made him prefer him over established players that play his position at the club.

Lampard said in a Q&A hosted by the London Football Awards, “I am delighted. I never understood the critics. He’s evolving all the time. His performances were top draw.

“He would never play in an English league, the Championship is a tough league, but when he stepped through the door, I could see something special in him, his quality, his work ethic. I really trusted him.

“At Chelsea, there were established players in those positions. The one thing I can be happy about is being part of that story for Mason from an early age. You are seeing him mature quite quickly.

“For me, firstly, it was attitude and mentality. There was something about him when he played. It was an awareness of what was around him. I was sure it would be a difficult ride for him in the Championship.

“He’s going to carry on developing, and he is going to be a fantastic player. A nice feeling for me when I left Chelsea, I made Mason captain. It was not a gesture. I didn’t know I was leaving at that point.

“I wanted to show Mason that his authority and standing within the group had risen. When you have players who have that care, it does not matter who the manager is. As you can see, I like him a lot.