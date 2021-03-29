Why I Took COVID-19 Vaccine Quietly – Governor Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has opened up on why he took a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine quietly.

The Governor opened up to dispel the rumour that he’s refusing to get vaccinated.

Wike, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said: “Some people said that I did not take my vaccine. I did, but am not into public shows. Taking a vaccine is not undertaking any project for anybody to see that you have taken a vaccine.

“It has turned to politics. Assuming what I am taking is not the vaccine? Yes, I can pretend and then they will put it on the news that I have taken the vaccine.

“Nigerian likes to play politics in everything. They will call the press, Governor this has taken, Governor that has taken. But let them not tell you that I have not taken it. I did my own in the Government House Clinic quietly. So I don’t need to begin to announce it to the world.”