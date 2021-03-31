Why I Took COVID-19 Vaccine After Criticising It – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has opened up on why he decided to take a jab of COVID-19 Vaccine after criticising it months ago.

Femi Fani-Kayode said the one he took is Astrazeneca vaccine which is different from the one Bill Gates and WHO had proposed for Africans.

According to him, Astrazeneca is safe and has no connection with Bill Gates and his foundation.

He said, ”The Covid vaccines we are taking in Nigeria are not Bill Gates’ vaccines and neither are we being used as Guinea pigs. These ones are tried & tested, have already been approved & have been administered successfully throughout the world. This is the Oxford Azrazeneca brand.

“There is a world of difference between what we are being given in Nigeria & the exploratory vaccines that @WHO had wanted to test Africans with which we spoke against & resisted last year.Most importantly Bill Gates & his foundation have no connection with Oxford Azrazeneca.

“I would not touch anything Bill Gates with a barge pole for obvious reasons. Mark it.”