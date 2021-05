Neymar has revealed why he snubbed a return to Barcelona to extend his contract with Paris St Germain till June 2025.

The Brazilian was expected to make a return to Barcelona to reunite with Lionel Messi and others whom he left for Paris in 2017.

However, his contract renewal dashed all hopes of seeing him play alongside Messi at the Camp Nou again.

“I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too,” he told the PSG website.