Why I Sacked Members Of My Cabinet – Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said he sacked members of the state executive council as a way for his administration to retool.

The governor, however, stated that he retained the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Head of Service (HOS) and the Director-General of Due Process office.

This is according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa.

The statement read, “His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council, with effect from Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“Governor Makinde, after a prolonged meeting of the Council, told members that it was time to retool after two years.

“He, therefore, wished the ex-Commissioners the best in their future endeavours.”