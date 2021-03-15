Why I Recommended Bawa For EFCC Job – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has explained why he recommended Abdulrasheed Bawa for the chairmanship of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Malami who debunked claims of singlehandedly picking Bawa to be the chairman of the EFFC in an interview with Daily Trust, said four names were submitted to the president for consideration and Bawa was subsequently picked.

The AGF noted that Bawa “has held various authorities, inclusive of serving in various divisions as the head of operations, including Port Harcourt, Lagos and Ibadan which are adjudged to be the high point”.

He also denied being related to the EFCC Chairman and further debunked allegation of Bawa’s appointment subverting some of the functions of the commission.

Malami said; “I am happy that most of the comments made are not on his capacity, intelligence, competence and associated ability to deliver. His capacity to deliver was never questioned across the nation.

“The question is whether justice has been served, whether public interest has been served having the chairman appointed with a particular regard to his capacity and ability to deliver.

“My answer is yes. He has the capacity, ability and institutional history of the institution to do justice by way of bringing about added value.”