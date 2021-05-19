Why I Picked Benzema Over Martial For Euro 2020 – Deschamps

France Coach, Didier Deschamps has said he decided to take Kareem Benzema to Euro 2020 instead of Anthony Martial because of the risk of banking on the latter.

Martial has been out for two months now due to injury which is why Deschamps opted for Benzema who is currently having an incredible form at Real Madrid.

“Anthony Martial would have been here but he isn’t available,” Deschamps explained on Tuesday at a press conference as he revealed his expanded 26-man squad.

“His condition does not allow it.”

Deschamps added, “I think the squad list a year ago would not have been the one I’ve today.”

“We [I and Benzema] met, we spoke at length and I then thought very hard and came to make this decision.

“I needed this chat, he needed this chat. I don’t want to make this a specific case. As national team boss, I’ve to always look beyond my personal case.

“My responsibility is important, but it’s bigger than me.”

France squad in full;

Goalkeepers: Lloris, Mandanda, Maignan

Defenders: Dubois, Pavard, Zouma, Koundé, Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe, Digne, L.Hernandez

Midfielders: Kanté, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso, Sissoko

Forwards: Benzema, Giroud, Mbappé, Thuram, Coman, Ben Yedder, Griezmann, Lemar, O.Dembélé