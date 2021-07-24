Why I Moved To Turkish Side Fatih Karagumruk – Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has revealed why he decided to join Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk.

Musa made the move on a permanent deal to the Istanbul side from Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

According to him, he transferred to the club because of their philosophy and ambition.

“I was very impressed with the team’s philosophy, style of play and it’s clearly an ambitious club.

“I feel wanted and that’s what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can’t wait to link up with my teammates and help the club achieve their ambitions,” Musa BBC Sport Africa.