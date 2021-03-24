Why I Invited Onuachu For Super Eagles Vs Benin, Lesotho Games – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said his decision to include Paul Onuachu in the squad against the Benin Republic and Lesotho is because he wants to give other players a chance.

Rohr brought in the 26-year-old player who plies his trade for Genk in Belgium after Moses Simon and other Super Eagles players playing in France withdrew from the games due to COVID-19 restrictions in the European country.

Explaining his decision, Rohr said, “Onuachu is part of the team. I invited him for his first match with the Eagles, and he scored a goal after seven seconds. Then people were waiting for him to continue that way, but he couldn’t.

“He is part of our team, a very important player, but sometimes we also have to look out for other players who deserve to have a chance.

“The same people who were asking, ‘why are you playing him’ were the same people asking why he was omitted from the initial list of 23.”