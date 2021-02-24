Why I Invited Military Against ESN In Orlu – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said that he was the one who invited the military to dislodge the Eastern Security Network, ESN, from the state.

The military had carried out an onslaught on ESN in Orlu, Imo State to flush out the security outfit set up by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

While many thought it was just a Federal Government intervention, Uzodinma who spoke to State House correspondents in Abuja yesterday said he invited the military for the activity.

He said, “On the issue of bringing the military to Imo State, you would recall during the #EndSARS protests that a lot of properties were damaged in Imo State, police stations were burnt down, soldiers were killed and their rifles removed from them.

“And immediately after the #EndSARS, we thought it was over but issues of kidnapping began, where you know, a Catholic Bishop was kidnapped who was killed. And these militants came out and begin to shoot. We’ve lost lives, market women were killed, old women were raped in Orlu area of Imo State and they visited this serious terror on the citizenry.

“And I came here (presidential villa), pleaded with Mr. President for his support and he sent additional support by sending in more police. The military also came in and that is where we are.

“It was on my invitation that the military came. And I did that because I know the situation was beyond the local arrangement. We needed help and the help was given to us.

“And as I speak to you, the situation has come down to normal. People are now going about their businesses and those caught will soon be charged to court. And all those military riffles from the army, the police, AK 47, and so on, were recovered by the people that came.

“We are a government. It is our responsibility to protect lives and we have the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police. We had security challenges and we invited them to go to work.”