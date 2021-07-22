Why I Haven’t Gone To See Igboho In Cotonou – Lawyer

Sunday Igboho’s lawyer, Yomi Aliyu, SAN, has said his communication with his client has been indirect since he was arrested.

He revealed that he has been afraid to go to Cotonou, Benin Republic to meet his client for fear of embarrassment.

He said: “My communication with him is indirect. We don’t want to create a situation where we now go to Cotonu and I will be embarrassed for some other reasons.

“We know who is heading the police, who the ambassador in Cotonou is. I can’t go to that area now, but I speak with him indirectly anytime I want to speak with him.

I have been speaking with him through somebody that should know.

“I don’t belong to any group, either Afenifere or Oodua Nation. I am directly appointed by Sunday, not for any group, not for Oodua group, not for Afenifere or anybody.

“In fact, my own philosophy is different from their philosophy. But professionally, I am for Sunday and the rule of law, nothing political.”