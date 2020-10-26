Why I Have Not Spoken On Lekki Shooting – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given reasons why he has not spoken on the alleged Lekki toll gate shooting.

Concise News reported that some soldiers allegedly shot at EndSARS protesters who had gathered at the Lekki toll gate last Tuesday.

The protesters were demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance in the country.

Since the incident, many Nigerians have condemned the silence of the president who failed to touch on the incident during a national broadcast.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said that Buhari is waiting for facts before speaking on the alleged incidence.

His words: “The President, who said he had all along avoided going into a debate about the Lekki Toll Gate incidents until all the facts are established, appealed to the people all over the country to maintain peace and brotherhood as the machinery of the government and the wheel of justice turn against the perpetrators of murder, arson, stealing, rape, assault and malicious damage to public and private property”.