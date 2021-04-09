Why I Don’t Want To Rush Into Marriage – Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has revealed why she is not ready to rush into marriage even at the age of 45.

The actress who spoke to Chude Jideonwo said marriage at some point becomes annoying due to the level of value people place on it.

The actress who hinted at getting married soon, however, said she wants to get it right once and for all.

“I respect the institution of marriage as my parents were married till they died, and they had a beautiful relationship.

“The problem is at some point, it begins to annoy you because of how much importance people have placed on it.

“I do want to marry, and I want to get it right once and for all but in honesty we make such a big deal of it and also pressure people into it.

“When they eventually rush into this union, they make mistakes because they were only trying to please people,” she said.