Why I Don’t Respond To Critics – Erica

Erica
Erica

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Erica has opened up on social media on why she does not respond to critics.

According to Erica, she does not respond to critics because she believes in falling and rising. This she said makes her stronger and gives her more control over her life.

In her words;

“I don’t respond to people who dictate to me or try to bring me down. If I fall, I will rise up even stronger because I’m a survivor, not a victim. I am in control of my life and there’s nothing I can’t achieve!”

Damola Areo8 hours ago
2

