Why I Don’t Criticise Fayemi’s Govt In Ekiti State – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said he doesn’t criticise his successor, Kayode Fayemi, because he doesn’t want to be blamed as the distraction that prevented him from delivering in governance.

Fayose who spoke to The Independent said even though he was criticised by them while in power, he doesn’t see it fit for him to toe the same path.

He said, “Again, I am no more the governor. And if you watched me very carefully, I have not criticised that government since they came to power. I am just one of the 2.2 million people in Ekiti state.

“They were busy criticising me while I was governor; that is their style. The fact that they do something that is not good does not mean that I should do it. Since Joe Biden became President of the United States, as loud as Donald Trump could be, you don’t hear him talking and criticising.

“It is their government and it is the people that will decide who they want next. So, I have decided to keep mum on governance in Ekiti because I don’t want them to say it was Fayose that didn’t let them perform.

“Let them showcase themselves for the good people of Ekiti to judge them. So, I am not going to comment about Fayemi’s administration. I wish him well.