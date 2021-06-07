Why I Contemplated Suicide – Real Warri Pikin

Comedienne Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin has revealed that she contemplated suicide in the year 2018.

According to a post on her Instagram page, her family was in debt to the tune of N22 million at the time.

She said she used to hear voices in her head which almost made her take the decision to take her life while her breakthrough was around the corner.

”On the 6th of June 2018, The Only words I was hearing in my head was end it now. Give up already, no hope.

”You and Ikechukwu will never pay up the 22million naira debt, the suffering will never end. End it.

”You will beg all the days of your life, help will never come, rent, school fees, bills are due, you can’t pay.

”You and Ikechukwu’s salaries put together in 5 years can’t pay back the debt – end it. The banks, friends etc you owe won’t stop calling and embarrassing you, end it!

“The shame and pain is too much and it will get worse. God will never come true for you. Because I was exhausted I believed the voices in my head. I made an attempt to take my own life,” She added.

Thanking God for giving her a second chance, she advised her fans not to give up.

”Las las na who give up lose, say no to suicide. Build capacity, nobody owes you anything. Hope in God alone.

”Take calculated risk, problem no dey finish, balance your circle.

”Always check on your mental health and don’t be hard on yourself.”