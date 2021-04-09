Why I Chose To Be Treated At A Nigerian Hospital – Aisha Buhari

First Lady Aisha Buhari has explained why she rejected to go for medical trip abroad and chose to get herself treated at a private hospital.

Aisha Buhari disclosed this in a book she launched yesterday in Abuja titled ‘Aisha Buhari: Being Different’.

The book authored by Daji Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, reveals the state of the Aso clinic at the time.

She said, “Another issue that stirred controversy was her statement on 9 October 2017, at a stakeholders’ meeting on Reproductive Maternal, Nutrition, Child Advocacy and Health, and Nutrition (RMNCAHN) at the State House, Abuja, in which she spoke about issues of national importance concerning healthcare services. She found it appalling that when she fell ill, she was advised to travel to London for treatment, though she refused.

“Unfortunately, the State House clinic at Aso Rock, had not been functioning efficiently to provide needed medical services to the first family and other government functionaries.

“It was on this note that she condemned the management of the clinic, adding that the health centre did not have the facilities to treat patients. According to her, she had to visit a private clinic after she discovered that the x-ray machine of the State House clinic was not working. She has been consistent in warning politicians against politicizing the issues of health and women empowerment.”

Her husband President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in London on a medical trip.