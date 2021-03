Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has once again made it clear that he cannot dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike gave the fresh assurance in a recent interview with BBC Pidgin. He described PDP as being infected with Malaria while APC has cancer. According to him, he cannot leave a place where he is affected by Malaria to one that has cancer.

Watch the video below.