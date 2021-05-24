Why I Benched Ronaldo Against Bologna – Pirlo

Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo, has revealed why he kept Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in his side’s 4-1 win against Bologna on Saturday.

This is as speculations continue to link Ronaldo away from Italy with Manchester United, Paris St Germain, and Real Madrid looking like his next destination.

Speaking after the Bologna game, Pirlo said he kept the Portuguese on the bench because he was tired from Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final against Atalanta.

“For me, it was important to finish the job, winning the Coppa Italia and qualifying for the Champions League, which was a very important target,” Pirlo told DAZN.

“I have always put in the total commitment, and this is the result. Those who must decide [about my future] will do it.

“I see myself on the Juve bench next season, I would confirm myself, but now we must enjoy what we’ve achieved.”

He added, “It was a shared decision, Ronaldo was tired after Wednesday’s game, so I decided to start Morata, another great player.

“Ronaldo was available, I’ve a deep squad, and I can pick many different players.”