Why I Benched Bruno Fernandes Against Leicester City – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed why he benched Bruno Fernandes in their 3-1 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Solskjaer said he benched the Portuguese midfielder because he’s not inhuman amid the hectic schedule of late.

Explaining his decision to bench Fernandes, Solskjaer said in his post-match press conference, “Every team selection has reasons behind it.

“Bruno has played very, very much football. He broke all his records on Thursday night [at the San Siro] physically statistically, and the boy is not inhuman.

“He’s also a human being. He’s played a game every three or four days, really. It was a chance to start with both Donny [van de Beek] and Paul [Pogba].

“The accumulation of games may be caught up with us. I know Bruno wants to play, but sometimes you make decisions for the benefit of both the team and him.”