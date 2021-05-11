Why I Believe My Husband Is In Heaven – Pastor Dare Adeboye’s Wife

Temiloluwa Adeboye has broken silence since the death of her husband, Pastor Dare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

According to her, her husband who died in his sleep on May 4 in Eket, Akwa Ibom, is in heaven because of the upright life he lived.

She was speaking at the service of songs held for the deceased on Monday at the RCCG House of Favour parish, Ogun state,

“Pastor Dare, my husband was a wonderful person. He was amazing in every sense of the way. I do not mourn him at all. I weep because he left me. He slept, he did not die. And I know and I am sure because on the resurrection morning, he will rise again and we will see him in glory,” she said.

“I am sure because he was saved. I am sure because he believed in Christ. His salvation was sure. It was certain.

“He said if I die today, I know I am fulfilled I have done what the Lord has asked me to do. He was not afraid.

“It is not a matter of how short, it is not a matter of time. But how well and he lived well, he lived a good life, he lived to the glory of God. His life was dedicated to Christ and that is why I am sure that he is in heaven that he made it.

“If you are here today, you heard and perhaps you just came to see, yes it is true. He is sleeping in the lord.”

Leke Adeboye, Dare’s brother who spoke amid tears, described how fond he was of his brother.

“I am always chasing him. Every school he went to, I went with him, nursery and primary. We got married on the same day. My wife was going to give birth on the exact day he had his first daughter. He left a fantastic legacy,” he said.

“The first school he went to in England had been created since 1886, he became the first African and first Nigerian to be the head boy of that school. If ministry did not call us back to Nigeria, he would probably have been the first black prime minister for England. He led a fantastic life to emulate. We love him and miss him.”