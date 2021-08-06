Why I Annulled June 12 Election – Babangida

Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, has said he annulled the June 12 election because there would have been a coup d’etat if he hadn’t done so.

Recall that the election was won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

The annulment led to protests across Nigeria which were followed by the resignation of Babangida and the swearing=in of an interim government.

According to Babangida, “If it materialized [If the election had gone through], there would have been a coup d’etat which could have been violent. That is all I can confirm.

“It didn’t happen, thank God for the Maradonic way we handled you guys in the society.”

He added that the election “could have given room for more instability in the country.”

Asked further if he was pressured by the military or civilians to annul the election, Babangida said: “Both.”

“Both, the Military, they can do it because they have the weapons to do it. The other is the social agitation.”