Why I Always Wear White Suits – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church aka Winners’Chapel is a man who is always seen in white suits especially when he’s delivering a sermon.

The decision by the clergy triggered questions from his congregation who tied his preference for white suits to spirituality.

However, Oyedepo while delivering a sermon revealed that his preference for white suits is because white is the cheapest of suits.

He said, “Do you know why I wear white? It is the cheapest thing to wear. White suits are the cheapest or you don’t know, try it.

“Praise God. I used to crack joke with a friend and said, you see my dress, the whole thing; how much does it cost because I have the permanent white up and down that I wear.

“If I don’t change, you can’t know because if it fades, it fades to white. White can’t fade to black, it can only fade to white”.