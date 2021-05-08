Why God Allowed Pastor Adeboye’s Son To Die – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has said that the son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye died just so the cleric’s faith could be tested.

MURIC said this in a statement issued to commiserate with Adeboye on the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

The statement was signed by the Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, and made available to newsmen.

“We are deeply touched by the death of Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s son, Dare Adeboye, at 42. But we know that it will pass,” MURIC said.

“This is a trial to test the faith of Pastor Adeboye, his family members and his followers. We must be strong in tribulation. We must not be shaken because it is written that we may have to suffer various trials (I Peter 1:6).

“MURIC commiserates with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and the entire members of the Redeemed Church. May Allah give them the strength to bear the loss,” the group said.