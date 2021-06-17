Why FG Should Jettison Idea Of Grazing Routes – Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has advised the federal government to jettison the idea of grazing routes.

This is according to the Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi.

He was reacting to a statement by Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru wherein he said that there was no federal legislation on grazing routes in Nigeria.

This was after President Muhammadu Buhari said he had ordered the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, to dig out old laws on grazing reserves and route.

Ajayi in a statement said: “It is quite gladdening that a lawmaker, a Senator will tell us what the position of the law is. For him to say that there is no such law is quite gladdening but our position in Afenifere is that if there were such a law, we will want to know when it was promulgated and to what extent it should cover.

“In any case, such a law will be obsolete and it will not be binding. For the senator to tell us that there is no such law, it is in tandem with our position.

“Therefore, the Federal Government should forget the idea about reopening any grazing route.”