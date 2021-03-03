Why FG Banned All Mining Activities In Zamfara – Monguno

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno, retd, has said that the Federal Government banned all mining activities in Zamfara State to restore normalcy in the area.

Monguno disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting held at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also revealed that a no-fly zone has been declared in the state by the Federal Government.

Monguno said, “Now, His Excellency, the President, has approved, based on our recommendation, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara State with immediate effect, until further notice.

“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country. He has also approved that Zamfara State be declared a no-fly-zone with immediate effect.

“Now all non-state actors that have been causing problems for the innocent peoples, not just in Zamfara State or the Northwest zone, but also the Northeast and other parts of the country , have been placed under surveillance by the intelligence agencies. We have had a lot of reports coming in, collusion with people from all walks of life.”