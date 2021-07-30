News

Why FBI Indictment Of Abba Kyari May Stick – Reno Omkri

Damola Areo38 mins ago
Reno Omokri (source: Instagram)
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has provided reasons why the indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, on DCP Abba Kyari may stick,

Kyari is accused to have links with Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi who is facing charges of fraud in the United States.

The FBI revealed in a document that Kyari assisted Hushpuppi in arresting an associate of his with whom they had fraudulent dealings together.

His phone number and other details were revealed by the FBI in the document.

In a tweet, Omokri reacted, “It will be very hard for Abba Kyari to deny the charges in the FBI’s indictment. I searched the numbers listed in the affidavit on TrueCaller,” Omokri said.

“They’re matched to Kyari. Note that the confirmed numbers exchanged texts with Hushpupi’s numbers. How do we explain that?”

