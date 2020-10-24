Why El-clasico Will Be Different – Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has said that today’s El-clasico match is going to be different because of the absence off fans in the stadium.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced fans to be kept out of stadium to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The El-clasico match is not spared from the policy which was agreed on by sport clubs in Spain.

Koeman who spoke ahead of the El-clasico clash said that when fans are in the stadium, thy serve as an extra man.

“The game will be strange, as when you play at home in these kinds of games the fans are almost an extra man,” Koeman told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We hope that soon we can have our supporters back at the stadium.”

He added: “It’s a different game to the rest. You always feel more pressure, but I’ve been in football for many years.

“I’m used to dealing with this pressure.”