Why Daily Stock Record Is Demanded From Petroleum Marketers – DPR

The Department for Petroleum Resources, DPR, has said the demand for record of daily stock from petrol retail outlets and depot is at no cost to the dealers.

According to the DPR, this helps to provide investment guides to investors and also a data on the consumption of petroleum products.

This is according to the Head, Public Affairs of the DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, in reaction to the allegation of extension against the petroleum regulatory body.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a misunderstanding over the request for daily stock records by the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR. This development follows an online publication on allegations of extortion against the DPR by the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Suleja/Abuja branch on the stock request.

“We want to state for the records that request for daily stock of products supplied is a statutory regulatory requirement for any retail outlet license holder, which enables DPR to provide accurate petroleum products consumption data for the country. This regulatory oversight is at no cost to the retail outlets.

“The provision of the daily stock report, which is also applicable to petroleum products depots also enables DPR to provide investment guide to investors in line with its role as a business enabler and opportunity house for the oil and gas industry.

” The Department wishes to inform all marketers that all applications and applicable statutory fees for retail outlet operations have been migrated online- www.dpr.gov.ng in furtherance of the federal government’s ease of doing buisness policy.

” The Department charges all marketers to report any noticeable infraction or perceived illegality by our officers, as we will continue to engage all our stakeholders in ensuring energy security for Nigerians.”