Why Corruption Persists In Nigeria – Archbishop Kaigama

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that corruption persists in Nigeria because the people are not prepared for a change.

He said a nation where leaders die for their political ambition would continue to witness the misuse of public funds.

Kaigama said this while delivering a sermon at the St. Matthew’s pastoral area in Paso, Abuja.

The Archbishop said, “We must all pay attention to the voice of God in our consciences. The degree of rot and blatant misuse of public resources of this great country is because many have allowed their conscience to die. They see no wrong in their bad or evil actions and they rationalize sin and crime.

“Dying to self is the only way a new Nigeria will germinate and grow, free from the dominion of sin and criminality; to produce patriotic citizens who do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit but in humility regard others as better than themselves; looking not only for their interests but the interests of fellow Nigerians.

“If Nigerians avoid politics of pleasure and the tendency of leadership without sacrifice, practise self-emptying; uproot every sinful habit and seek to be renewed in mind, spirit, soul and body, the clamour for positive change will be possible.

“Unfortunately, leaders want others to die for their political ambitions; while they are comfortable with their families at home or their children well protected overseas.

“It is only by dying to self that good governance can be entrenched and positive legacies endure, just as Jesus in dying became the source of eternal life.”