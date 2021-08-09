Why Clerics Should Join Politics – Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged clerics to join politics to enable the desired change to happen in Nigeria.

Makinde said this at a thanksgiving service of the Christ Revival Miracle Church, Molete, Ibadan, on Sunday.

The governor, while speaking on the 2023 election, said that he has not made up his mind whether to seek reelection or not.

He added that he did not know if he would seek reelection or not.

“One of the pastors, while praying, talked about the first and second tenure.

“Well, I came out in 2019 to tell the people that I wanted to become the governor but I prayed to God that only His will should be done.

“And now, I don’t even know if it is the will of God for me to even seek or push out for a second tenure.

“The only prayer I want you to be praying is that God’s will alone should be done in my life.

“On a final note, let us participate in politics and governance as children of God.”