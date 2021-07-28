News

Why Buhari Doesn’t Receive Medical Attention In Nigeria – Femi Adesina

Damola Areo5 hours ago
The Presidency has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari can’t stay in Nigeria for his medical attention.

According to the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari has been using the same medical team in the UK for 40 years.

He said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme following backlashes over the president’s travel to the UK for medical treatment.

Adesina said, “President Buhari has been with the same doctors and medical team for upward of 40 years.

“It’s advisable that he continues with those who know his medical history and that is why he comes to London to see them. He has used the same medical team for over 40 years. Once you can afford it, then stay with the team that has your history.”

