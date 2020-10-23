Why Buhari Didn’t Speak On Lekki Shootings – Femi Adesina

The Presidency has revealed why President Buhari didn’t speak on the Lekki toll gate shooting during his national broadcast on Thursday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who spoke on Channels Television said that Investigation is still ongoing concerning the incident.

According to him, “The Defence Headquarters issued a statement to say that it was investigating the matter. Lagos State Governor has also set up a probe panel to investigate what really happened.

“So, the President couldn’t have said anything because it would be premature and presumptuous while investigation is ongoing. It is after investigation has been concluded that he can speak on the matter.”