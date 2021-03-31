Why Buhari Didn’t Hand Over Power To Osinbajo Before London Trip – Presidency

The Presidency has defended the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari not to hand over power to Vice President Yemi Oisnbajo before embarking on a medical trip to London.

According to the Presidency, Buhari is only going to be away for two weeks which hasn’t contravened the constitution which requires a handover of power if the President will be away for more than 21 days.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“He (Buhari) will continue from wherever he is,” Shehu said when asked if the President had transferred duties to the vice president.

He added, “The requirement of the law is that if the President is going to be absent in the country for 21 days and more, then that transmission is warranted. In this particular instance, it is not warranted.”