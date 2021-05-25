Why Buhari Didn’t Attend Attahiru’s Burial – Presidency

The Presidency has given reason why President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t attend the funeral ceremony of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru and 10 other military officers died in a plane crash in Kaduna last Friday.

They were buried the following day in Abuja without the presence of President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

This was met with a heavy backlash from Nigerians on social media.

Giving reason for their absence, Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie tweeted:

“Why Pres@MBuhari did not attend the funeral for our late Chief of Army Staff and the other heroes who died in an aircrash.

”For a Nigerian President to be at any funeral or event outside the Villa, the event must have at least 48 hours,”