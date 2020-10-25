Why Barcelona Lost 3-1 To Real Madrid – Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman has blamed VAR decisions for the reason why his side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid on Saturday.

The El-clasico match saw Federico Valverde open scoring for Madrid at the Camp Nou which was equalized by Ansu Fati.

Madrid were awarded a penalty which Sergio Ramos converted to make the game 2-1.

Luka Modric got a late goal to end the game 3-1.

However, Loman believes that officiating decisions haven’t been in favour of Barcelona in their recent games.

Koeman told Barca TV: “Every decision goes against us. In five games there have been none in our favour.

“There was the [Leo] Messi penalty against Sevilla that was not given and the red card against Getafe.

“Today’s penalty is just something that happens in the area.”