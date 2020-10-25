Why Barcelona Lost 3-1 To Real Madrid – Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman has blamed VAR decisions for the reason why his side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid on Saturday.
The El-clasico match saw Federico Valverde open scoring for Madrid at the Camp Nou which was equalized by Ansu Fati.
Madrid were awarded a penalty which Sergio Ramos converted to make the game 2-1.
Luka Modric got a late goal to end the game 3-1.
However, Loman believes that officiating decisions haven’t been in favour of Barcelona in their recent games.
Koeman told Barca TV: “Every decision goes against us. In five games there have been none in our favour.
“There was the [Leo] Messi penalty against Sevilla that was not given and the red card against Getafe.
“Today’s penalty is just something that happens in the area.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.